Super Bowl platforms anti-ICE DRAG QUEEN rapper Bad Bunny to troll MAGA

From Bruce Springsteen to Britney Spears, the NFL used to platform legends at Super Bowl halftime shows — but that has irrefutably changed.

In 2026, rapper Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes the choice is a slap in the face to not only President Donald Trump and MAGA supporters — but to Americans everywhere.

“They have selected a Latin, gay, hip-hop, gangster, trap music, no-english-speaking rapper to perform at the Super Bowl this year. His name is Bad Bunny. I had heard the name,” Whitlock says.

“And once you start going down the rabbit hole, this is a demonic rapper selected by Jay-Z and the National Football League to promote demonic activity. And I think it’s a reaction in part, partially, to what the Charlie Kirk assassination sparked,” he continues, noting that it was a “terrific moment of religious revival.”

“And the Super Bowl this year is in Northern California, and that is the headquarters of Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi and just this whole revolutionary Marxist left-wing. That’s their headquarters, Northern California,” he explains.

Whitlock loves football but unfortunately is having to come to terms with the NFL now being “a part of a demonic movement” that’s been run by Jay-Z since 2020.

“This is an unapologetic drug dealer,” Whitlock says of Jay-Z. “Says that he was involved in violence and murder, but we’ve placed him on a pedestal. Him and all of his demonic music. We’ve placed him on a pedestal in the National Football League. The most powerful force in American culture.”

“And so Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican rapper, not one song does he sing in English. Not one. So we’re about to have a halftime show where most of the audience will have no idea what’s going on,” Whitlock adds.

“But I guarantee you, Bad Bunny’s going to put on a drag show at halftime because that’s how he got there. By redefining masculinity, by dressing in women’s clothing, by pretending, well, ‘I’m not gay, I’m sexually fluid,’” he continues.

In one music video, Bad Bunny does dress in drag, going as far to wear what appears to be pounds of makeup and giant fake breasts.

“The National Football League is going to put on a halftime drag show,” Whitlock says, disturbed. “I can’t do it. And I’m telling you, I love football, but I fear God more than I love football. They’re grooming our babies. We’re going to pay a price for this.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.