Magazine MILKS Belichick-Hudson humiliation ritual

Bill Belichick has accomplished a lot in his football career, but now he’s added another completely different notch to his belt. That is, the North Carolina head coach has become the first coach ever featured on the cover of Us Weekly magazine with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

And BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock does not believe it’s a good thing.

“I’ve heard of midlife crisis ... but on the cover of a magazine with your sugar baby? This, to me, this feels like some sort of ritual, humiliation ritual,” Whitlock says.

“And it couldn’t have come at a worse time,” BlazeTV contributor Steve Kim chimes in. “Look, I understand the way the media works a little bit, and I’m sure this cover was planned out months ago, but to come out on the same week after you get just blown away by USF and on a game day where, once again, she’s on the sideline before the game, I think that’s the greatest irony.”

And BlazeTV contributor T.J. Moe points out that it’s going even worse for Belichick than just poor optics.

“There’s a lawsuit right now going on. It got filed today, where one of the former administrators is suing UNC for hiring Belichick behind closed doors. This is how poorly this is going,” Moe explains.

“This is how upset UNC is right now with the hiring of Bill Belichick,” he says, noting, “and they’re embarrassed about it.”

“I don’t have another explanation other than he’s so tied up in this 24-year-old that he was willing to sacrifice his entire reputation and his life,” he adds.

