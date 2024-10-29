'MEN are coming back!’ – San Francisco 49ers lineman flashes MAGA hat during postgame set

When wokeness became the only acceptable ideology, the NFL fell in line, but that doesn’t mean all the players did.

On Sunday night, following a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa flashed his MAGA hat during the postgame set.

According to Jason Whitlock, Bosa’s stunt was courageous — especially when you consider that he plays for the team that represents the most liberal city in the country.

When a reporter asked Bosa about his hat, his courage only continued.

“It would appear to be a political statement,” a reporter said curtly.

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time” is all the linebacker had to say back.

“That’s all that needed to be said because the hat says it all,” says Jason, who agrees with Bosa that we’re living in an incredibly important time.

“It's a time where men need to come out of the closet and stand 10 toes down on what they believe and what they stand for, and that's what I think we're seeing in the sports world,” he continues, pointing to Texas Tech kicker Reese Burkhardt pulling up his jersey to reveal a homemade pro-Trump T-shirt after scoring a touchdown.

Jason also points to “Harrison Butker, the Chiefs kicker out campaigning for Josh Hawley and expressing his Catholic faith.”

“Men are coming back and standing on what they believe,” he says.

To find out whom Jason says we should “thank for Nick Bosa’s courage,” watch the clip above.

