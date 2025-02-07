MSNBC forum EXPLODES into CHAOS within the Democrat Party

MSNBC hosted a DNC leadership event at Georgetown, and it was — to say the very least — an absolute mess.

One candidate for DNC chair, Dr. Quintessa Hathaway, sang a horribly out-of-tune hymn to the audience. It went, “Fight, when your government is doing you wrong, you fight.”

Another candidate, Jeanna Repass, stood in front of the audience and said, “Hey, I am speaking, and I would love your attention. There is a black woman at this podium, and I deserve your attention.”

More footage revealed protesters shouting and attendees being escorted out, leaving Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” of the belief that the Democrats are imploding before our eyes — and it may take them years to recover.

“They have no man to take control of this situation. They’ve put a bald-headed woman in charge, and then the little she-man, and then the red-headed priestess Jen Psaki. It was chaotic,” Whitlock says.

“This seemed like a 'Saturday Night Live' skit, and instead it’s the Democratic Party. It’s funny, but it’s not funny, because this party somehow represents half of America, and half of America is comfortable with this group of clowns representing them,” he continues.

Co-host Shemeka Michelle couldn’t agree more.

“And most black people support the Democrat Party, and we know it’s, what, like 90% of black women that support the Democrat Party. So if fat black women are the most delusional, I would say bald black women have to be second in command,” Michelle says.

“It was a joke, Jason. When I saw the woman start out singing, I fall out laughing every time I see it. Because what are you doing? How is this part of your leading an entire committee? I thought it was really funny, but it just shows that they haven’t learned anything from this election,” she continues.

“They keep saying that it was because she was a woman, so it’s misogyny, or it’s race, because she was a so-called black woman. No, it’s the theatrics that you all have with your party. The foolishness, the 72 genders, you know, not knowing what a woman is. All of this is why you all are losing,” she adds.

