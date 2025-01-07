New Orleans terrorist attack EXPOSES feminine leadership

New Year's Eve is a time for celebration, but unfortunately for those who gathered in New Orleans to do just that, their excitement quickly turned into horror when a crazed man drove his car through a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter.

At least 14 people were killed in the terrorist attack.

Now, the people of New Orleans need strong leadership in the wake of this atrocity, but Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” does not believe they’re getting it.

“When I watched the press conference and saw LaToya Cantrell, I can’t say she inspired a lot of confidence, and neither did the police superintendent, Anne Kirkpatrick,” Whitlock says, adding that Kirkpatrick is a “granny.”

“She’s 64 years old, she grew up in Memphis, she did her postgraduate work in the Pacific Northwest, she was hired as a cop in Oakland, was a finalist to be the top cop in Chicago before she, at age 64, landed the job to oversee the New Orleans Police Department,” Whitlock explains.

However, just six months ago, Kirkpatrick struck two pedestrians with a police vehicle.

Kirkpatrick was joined by Alethea Duncan, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI New Orleans field office, at the press conference that followed the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack.

“Her claim to fame during this press conference was, the guy has an ISIS flag on his car, and she took to the podium, or took the microphone, and said, ‘This is not a terrorist attack.’ And everybody else is like, ‘Uh, yeah, this is a terrorist attack,’” Whitlock says.

The one thing all these leaders have in common is that they are women — and Whitlock believes that’s the first issue with their response.

“Look, I know many of you dislike me because you think I'm a sexist pig. I’m not a sexist pig; I’m just someone that believes in male leadership because male leadership actually works, and it’s how God designed,” he explains.

“And so anybody that watched these events in New Orleans and saw these three women take the microphone, you weren’t filled with confidence. ... If you were honest with yourself,” he continues, “you weren’t impressed.”

