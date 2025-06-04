‘The era of blackmail’: Has the NFL been forced to be gay?

While major corporations like Apple have shocked the world by refraining from changing their entire brands to rainbow colors during Pride Month, the Alphabet Mafia still seems to have the NFL in a chokehold.

Out of the 32 teams, only nine remained silent as we entered June.

However, people like former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant are not keeping silent either.

In a post on X, Bryant reacted to an NFL promo that makes claims like “football is gay,” “football is lesbian,” and “football is transgender.”

“These are wild statements to make.. excuse my silliness,” Bryant wrote, adding, “I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against Gays but this is far from right.”

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes he knows why — despite the increase in voices speaking out against the NFL’s obsession with LGBTQ issues — the league still refuses to back down from throwing its own Pride parade.

“We’re living in the era and the age of blackmail, and maybe we’ve always lived in the era and age of blackmail, but now everyone, and even institutions, are being blackmailed,” Whitlock explains.

“The NFL has been blackmailed by the concussion controversy. The manufactured concussion controversy has Roger Goodell and the National Football League and their ownership group on their knees,” he continues.

“The mainstream legacy media drove this concussion narrative and focused all this attention on head injuries in the National Football League as a way of pressuring the NFL, which is the leader of all American sports, which is the tastemaker for all of American sports,” he adds.

Whitlock believes that this is how the NFL was pressured to “adopt all the woke leftist Marxist agenda and messaging.”

“How can we get the NFL on board with Black Lives Matter? How can we get the NFL on board with the LGBTQIA+ silent P Alphabet Mafia?” Whitlock mimics. “We keep distorting and focusing on concussions in the media, and then we offer them, ‘Hey, we’ll back off the concussion conversation. We know we’ve created and manufactured this whole deal. We’ll back off of it if you’ll hop on board with the BLM LGBTQIA+ silent P Alphabet Mafia.’”

“And that’s what has happened,” he adds.

