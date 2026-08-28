Jason Whitlock: NFL player snaps after Druski's CTE skit goes too far

Comedian Druski has NFL players fuming after a viral sketch portrayed a concussion-riddled football star spiraling.

In the skit, he plays an NFL player named Ray Price who gets a horrific concussion on the field, becomes violent, and even evades the cop in a O.J. Simpson-inspired chase — but this time it's in a gold Ferrari.

“First off, people try to say Druski is not funny, and I find that ridiculous,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock comments. “Druski is hilarious.”

“I also find it uncomfortable that I find this so funny and I’m laughing at really inappropriate jokes, but the thing is hilarious,” he adds.

“He kind of nailed it,” Steve Kim agrees. “I think a lot of these comedic skits, if you’re really good at it, it’s a commentary on reality. Like parody is a lot to do with reality and you overblow it just to make an overall point.”

However, ex-NFL player T.J. Ward was among those who did not find it funny.

“In that skit ... it was a couple funny moments, but overall, I’m going to put my sensitivity cap on like everyone else seems to do when it’s affecting them,” Ward said in response to the skit.

“These are life and death situations. And at the end of the day, it’s a life-taking disease. And I think CTE universally is the only disease that’s allowed to be made fun of, which is crazy. You wouldn’t make fun of somebody with cancer. You wouldn’t make fun of somebody with dementia. You wouldn’t make fun of somebody with AIDS,” he continued.

“You wouldn’t make fun of anyone with these diseases that are taking lives,” he added.

“I’m going to put my insensitivity cap on and just call that cap,” Whitlock comments.

“It’s a programming that he has accepted and that many people have accepted that everybody’s looking to be a victim,” he adds.

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