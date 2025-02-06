DEI ‘makes the NFL better’: Roger Goodell REFUSES to stop woke initiatives

While President Donald Trump is attempting to undo all the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives the previous administration forced on Americans, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is standing firm in his support for DEI.

“We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League, and we’re going to continue those efforts, because we’re not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better,” Goodell said in a recent press conference.

“So we’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in it, or a trend to get out of it, our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League both on and off the field,” he added.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” isn’t even close to being convinced.

“I wish he would point to an example of the clear proof,” Whitlock says, adding, “Give me something tangible rather than just platitudes.”

Steve Kim doesn’t just agree but believes DEI is itself “very un-American.”

“Here’s the issue, do all the DEI initiatives you want, put all the slogans you want in the back of the end zone, put it on the 50 yard line. Nobody cares. We’re at that point now in American society, we either are ignoring it or we have an incredible amount of apathy towards it,” Kim says.

“You can have a platform, that’s great. We can choose to ignore it. You can have a message, we can choose to disagree with it. But no longer do we have to pander and pretend that we give a s*** about whatever you’re saying,” he adds.

Whitlock, again, just wants “to see proof that it works.”

“Handing out jobs based on a color code and based on who’s sleeping with who, or who you’re sexually attracted to — show me that it works,” he says.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.