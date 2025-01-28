Sexual fluidity and political power: How Obama’s love life and the MLK files may expose the elites

Jennifer Aniston is back in the news, but not for a reason anyone expected.

The rumor mill has begun churning out gossip that the beloved “Friends” actress has been having an affair with none other than former President Barack Obama — though Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” isn’t entirely surprised.

“I’ve always thought this was a purely political marriage,” Whitlock tells co-host Shemeka Michelle. “It was never a marriage about love; it was never a marriage about ‘Hey, these two people ran into each other in Chicago and fell in love with each other.’”

“Barack Obama needed a black wife to be president, and there were people that wanted him to be president, and so he had a very political marriage with Michelle Obama, and once Joe Biden made it impossible for Michelle Obama to run for president this year,” he theorizes, “there’s actually no reason for these two people to stay married to each other.”

But his relationship with Michelle isn’t the only suspicious circumstance surrounding Obama.

“The letter he wrote one of these white college girlfriends about dreaming about sex with men or whatever, that’s a damning letter, and it certainly says something about Barack Obama,” Whitlock says, noting that there are also rumors surrounding what happens to those at Ivy League schools who are planning to launch political careers.

“What’s known, I think, at these Ivy League schools, is that sexual fluidity is important for gaining political power. And so, I tend to think Barry was the typical half-black, half-white, nerdy, relatively attractive black dude that liked white women, got to the Ivy League school, and said, ‘If I really want political power, I got to be down with the sexual fluidity,’” he continues.

“So he dabbled in that sexual fluidity,” he adds.

Obama’s alleged secret isn’t the only one making waves. The MLK files have been released — and they paint the hero as an orgy-goer with a child outside his marriage, as well as what Shemeka calls a “communist puppet.”

“That doesn’t surprise me,” Whitlock says. “It connects to the larger point that I was just making as it relates to Barack Obama and every sexual fluidity, sexual promiscuity, sexual liberation — this is all tied to political power.”

“You can’t get these big, high-profile political positions without entering into their little sexual fluidity game,” he adds.

