Vibe shift: No rap in the Top 40 for the first time since 1989

Kendrick Lamar’s song “Luther” has just dropped out of the Billboard Top 40, making it the first time in 35 years hip-hop is not represented on the coveted list of music.

And BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock could not be happier.

“I just want to praise Jesus for that miracle, I just want to thank God for making this happen, and I hope that hip-hop music, the current form of it, never reappears in the top 40. I think it’s an indication once again that there is a cultural shift, a vibe shift, going on in America,” Whitlock explains.

“Are we reading too much into it, or this an indication that the world is healing and people are coming out of the demonic cult of hip-hop music?” Whitlock asks his panel.

“It’s an excellent sign,” BlazeTV contributor Chad O. Jackson says.

“And I think it’s high time that something like this occurs,” he adds.

However, BlazeTV contributors Shemeka Michelle and Virgil Walker are admittedly “cynical” when it comes to it being a good sign.

“I’m happy to see that, you know, hip-hop is taking a nose dive, especially in its current iteration. You know, we grew up, Jason, in the '80s and understood kind of the old school hip-hop, kind of the golden era of hip-hop. Then soon after that, the ‘90s came along, and we got gangster rap, and that became the new cool,” Walker says.

“If you didn’t have enough profane words in your content, if you didn’t have enough sexualizing of women in your content, you weren’t going to be a hit. And that’s only amplified over the course of the last 20 years since 2000,” he continues.

“I think it's wonderful that for at least a moment, at least a minute, at least a point in time, we’re not going to be bombarded with that kind of crash chaos ... but my thought process, kind of like Shemeka said, is that, you know, we’re gonna have to give this a few weeks or so to see if it doesn’t show up again,” he says.

“So I anticipate it’ll make a rise again,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.