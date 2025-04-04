Did 'demonic' black diss culture inspire Austin Metcalf’s killer?

While overwhelmingly liberal platforms like Netflix are focused on wrongfully assigning a culture of violence to white people — as demonstrated in its latest miniseries “Adolescence” — Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is calling out what he sees as the real culture of violence.

“This demonic culture, this secular culture that no one wants to talk about,” Whitlock begins. “Young black men, young black girls, older black people, are suffering from diss culture, and they’re emotional, and they’re out of control, and they think they’re justified in being disrespectful, rude, and occasionally violent.”

“And that’s what took the life of Austin Metcalf,” he continues.

The high school football star was attending a track and field championship between other area schools at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, when he told 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony he was sitting in the wrong seat and asked him to move.

Instead of moving, Anthony then allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Metcalf through the heart. Metcalf’s twin brother rushed to his side, but it was too late. Austin died in his brother’s arms — over a seat.

“The 17-year-old in Texas reached the conclusion, apparently, that he had been disrespected while sitting in the stands at a track meet, and he responded by stabbing Austin Metcalf,” Whitlock says.

“This isn’t a one-off, because the same thing that happened to Austin Metcalf is happening to young black men all across this country. They’re dying because of this culture. They’re being shot and stabbed and beat up and brutalized by other young black men who subscribe to this culture,” he continues.

And a large part of this culture is being driven by hip-hop artists that define “everything in the starkest” and “most nihilistic terms.”

“This prison culture, that’s celebrated, and no one wants to speak out about because of idolatry,” Whitlock explains. “Black ministers won’t touch it because of idolatry. We all want to stay in the good graces of Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. We don’t want the heat.”

“We’ve sat and watched our young boys be radicalized by this culture. They’re rotting away in prisons, we’re burying them at a record pace, but no one wants to talk about it because what you want to talk about is white racism, and ‘Oh, what the white man has done to us,’” he continues.

“You have been hoodwinked and fooled into believing that the white evangelical man is your enemy and the source of all your problems,” he adds.

