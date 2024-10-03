Resurfaced footage of WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson talking about white privilege goes VIRAL — 'It was a message being sent to Caitlin Clark'

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is going viral but not for anything she did on the court. The Aces center is currently under fire for a resurfaced clip from a year ago that’s already garnered over 20 million views on X.

Jason Whitlock and Steve Kim discuss the damning footage.

In the video, Wilson, who’s courtside, tells teammate Kelsey Plum the following:



“Us, as black women, Paige [Bueckers] reminds me a lot of you. Like you say, ‘It’s not really about me.’ She knows. And she knows how her privilege has gotten her to that point,” Wilson told Plum.

“And also, like, she’s good at basketball, obviously. Like, she understands her privilege. It’s, like, what pushes her over the top in a sense. It reminds me a lot of you, and I mean that as a compliment,” Wilson continued, “praising” Plum.

Steve translates Wilson’s comments: “Hey white girl. You know what, you cracker a** cracker, you have a lot of white guilt, and I approve.”

“This is the problem that a lot of people have with Caitlin Clark fans and supporters — they don't buy into [the white privilege narrative],” he explains, adding that “one of the more interesting aspects of this fan-hood is that some of the biggest supporters of Caitlin Clark are not whites; they're actually black males.”

“Many of these people, like A’ja, are so used to being able to dispense and force white guilt upon others that when people don't comply, then it becomes something they can't even handle,” Steve continues. “This [WNBA] playoff ratings dip post Caitlin Clark is the sports version of white flight and gentrification.”

Jason agrees, calling Steve’s comparison “a good analogy.”

Wilson’s comment “was a message being sent to Caitlin Clark,” he says, adding that it’s also “a message to Nike.”

“A’ja Wilson has a signature shoe and logo with Nike. No one's going to buy her shoe; no one cares, but Nike is bending over backwards trying to please A’ja Wilson and Dawn Staley and the whole BLM crowd by” acting like they have “to promote A’ja first.”

“So there's a mindset that A’ja has to adopt to justify getting treatment she knows she doesn't deserve,” says Jason, comparing Wilson to retired NBA player Tim Duncan, who he says was a great player but not one who sold shoes.

“She has to adopt this mindset of ‘I'm owed this, and you white girls need to back your a** up while I get what's owed to me,” he explains, calling it “endless reparations.”

Steve says the marketing of A’ja Wilson’s shoe is basically just suppressing Caitlin Clark’s up-and-coming shoe.

“They are marketing A’ja Wilson by suppressing anything having to do with the most popular player in the league by far,” he says, joking that Clark’s shoe needs to be named “Air Suppression.”

