Retired player suggests racist idea to 'fix' the NBA

Retired NBA player Gilbert Arenas has a solution to fix the NBA’s lack of defense — and it involves racism.

“I know what they can do. Get rid of all the Europeans,” Arenas said on his podcast, "Gils Arena."

“They have no athleticism, right? They have no speed, no jumping ability, they are a liability on defense.”

“They didn’t soften the rules for the Americans, they softened the rules to open it up international,” Arenas continued, adding, “This is not our league, this is not the American South, this is the Euro style.”

Steve Kim believes Arenas has unwittingly gone “MAGA.”

He notes that it’s basically the same thing as “the replacement theory” since “he’s blaming the immigrants.”

Whitlock agrees, seeing Arenas’ take as fairly racist and full of misinformation, but he does admit there are “tiny kernels of truth there.”

“Tiny kernels of truth in terms of the NBA wanted to extend its international reach. That was their whole big plan for ‘we’re going to overtake the NFL, we’re going to be the international game, they’re going to love us in China, they’re going to love us here,’” Whitlock explains, adding that the NBA is suffering “the consequences of globalism.”

“Now, the chickens are coming home to roost, and it’s not an American game,” he adds.

To hear more, watch the clip below.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.