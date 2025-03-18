Roland Martin CRIES racism, EMBARRASSES black people

Journalist Roland Martin is a Democrat, which is why it’s no surprise that he’s crying racism over a simple question he was asked recently.

“White people really crack me up,” Martin said in a video he posted to social media. “So y’all see what I got on,” he added, referring to the Texas A&M jersey he was wearing.

“I color-code. So everything in my bag is Texas A&M,” he continued. “So I’m walking, white dude says, ‘You a fan or did you play?’ I knew exactly what he was talking about. I said, ‘Excuse me?’”

“All I said was ‘No, I’m a graduate,’ and I walked off. That’s the s**t black people have to deal with,” he added.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is amused, to say the least.

“How did he survive?” Whitlock mocks.

“What a harrowing experience.”

“He went to a PWI, and someone asked him whether he was a fan or a former player. Nobody knows the trouble Roland has seen. We shall overcome,” he continues.

“Roland’s a cornball,” Shemeka Michelle chimes in. “For him to even feel like this is some sort of microaggression and this is what you have to deal with with white people. There are times when I may be going to a sports bar to watch a Carolina or Duke game. I may be in Carolina gear; I would not be offended if someone asked me, ‘Did you play or are you a fan?’”

However, Whitlock isn’t so sure this isn’t all a part of some grand scheme for clicks.

“There is a chance that Roland knows exactly what he’s doing. It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m going to put out this little fake story, and I’m going to trigger people like Jason Whitlock and Shemeka Michelle and I’m going to trend all over social media,’” he speculates.

“Some attention is better than no attention,” he adds.

