‘The making of a race clown’: ESPN has its very own Jussie Smollett

If you thought society was marked safe from the likes of Jussie Smollett, then you’d be wrong, because there's more than one of him.

And Jason Whitlock says one of those Smollett clones is ESPN host Ryan Clark.

“When everybody was doing their George Floyd gimmick, their Jussie Smollett gimmick, Ryan Clark went on television. I can’t think of the name of this black host who assisted him in telling this far-fetched comical tale about the racism that his son experienced. And Ryan Clark got to crying on TV,” Whitlock says.

According to Clark’s son, he and a couple of his college football teammates went to a Whataburger during lockdowns, when only the drive-thru was open. Because the boys didn’t have a car, they asked a woman who was going through the drive-thru if she would order their food for them and they’d pay her in turn.

Clark’s son claimed that the woman then complained to the manager about their harassment and that he comped her meal. When it was done, she allegedly turned to them and yelled, “Thanks for the free food, n*****s.” He said she said the slur again, and the manager told them they were in the wrong.

“Now, this is a white woman who, according to the story, seems to be in the car by herself, and there’s three college football players, large men, athletic-looking men, and this woman in Arizona just wants to shout the N-word at them without being provoked?” Whitlock asks.

“She’s just looking for trouble with three large, athletic, young black men,” Whitlock continues. “Do you think this story makes sense? And that the manager they’re insinuating overheard all of this and sided with the racist white woman?”

Regardless of whether the story is true or not, Whitlock sees the tale — and Clark’s dramatic reaction on television — as a symptom of a larger issue.

“This is the delusion that we live in. This is the reflection of the matriarchal culture, and this is Ryan Clark, a man that played a combat, predatory sport, football. He doesn’t realize he’s developed the mindset of a woman and he lives off in a fantasy world,” Whitlock says.

“This is the making of a race clown. This is a dance and a ritual. This is something Ryan Clark has to do in order to get that paycheck from people that want you focused on a conflict between black and white people,” he adds.

