Steph Curry’s Kamala Harris endorsement calls his Christian faith into question

Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry has announced he’s supporting Kamala Harris.

“Endorsing Kamala is important for me, for my family,” he stated in an interview.

When asked what issues he cared about the most, Curry gave the typical leftist answer: “Women’s rights.”

“We need to be in a position where women have the right to choose what’s best for them,” he regurgitated.

“Knowing Kamala and having been around her, I understand she's qualified for this job. She's, I think, representing what it means to be a great leader and being a decent human being in terms of representing our country the right way, so it's an easy choice for me,” he explained.

Curry’s answers, according to Jason Whitlock, spit in the face of his alleged “Christian faith.”

“Women’s rights and women’s right to choose – that’s obviously abortion,” he says. “I don't think you can be pro-abortion and be a legitimate Christian. … Steph’s doing what’s comfortable for his social life, comfortable as an athlete in San Francisco.”

T.J. Moe agrees: “Steph Curry is not a Christian, and everybody should stop pretending so, and we should stop talking about him like he is a Christian.”

However, Moe also notices that Curry pointing to “women’s rights” as the policy he cares most about reveals an even bigger issue: We don’t know what Kamala Harris’ policies are.

“He didn't know any of her policies because she won't tell us any of her policies,” he criticizes. “We're 60 days out from the election, and she's held one interview.”

As for Curry’s assertion that Kamala Harris is “a decent human being,” Moe laughs at the glaring hypocrisy.

“Yes, murdering children in the womb is making us innocent people,” he mocks. “Proverbs 6 says there are six things that the Lord's hates; one of them is hands that shed innocent blood.”

According to Jason, Curry’s endorsement reveals that he’s “taken the very easy path.”

He’s “trying to serve two masters. You want to be rich, you want to be famous? Or do you want to be obedient to God?” he asks. Curry “wants to be rich and famous more than he wants to be obedient to God.”

