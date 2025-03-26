Stephen A. Smith: Prophet of Biden’s demise or political fraud?

When ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was on “The Megyn Kelly Show” this past Monday, he was quick to point out that he was the first person on the left to call out Joe Biden.

“When I called out President Biden at the time, it was a year before the debate – a year. I said, ‘Yo, something's missing, he's not there; he's not going to make it to the Democratic National Convention,”’ he said. “I was excoriated; I was raked through the coals ... but look at you now because I was right.”

Smith went on to list all the things he called the left out on: Kamala Harris, woke culture, cancel culture, transgender nonsense, and the border.

Megyn Kelly may have been impressed with Smith’s criticism of the Democrat Party, but Jason Whitlock says he’s “a fraud.”

He argues that the idea that Smith was “so ahead of the curve” and was “super insightful and courageous” is just ridiculous.

“Stephen A. Smith is beating his chest” by claiming that he was the first to say “Joe Biden is cooked,” he says. “Anybody with a brain had already said that months and months and years ago.”

This calling out Joe Biden and the Democrat Party is all part of his plan to run for president, Whitlock speculates.

Long before Smith publicly floated the idea of running for president, Whitlock knew that his 2023 book “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” was “written to launch his presidential career.”

How did he know Smith was gearing up to run for president?

“There's a pattern to these planted imbeciles that the Democrats use. ... His book read just like Obama’s book – a book of fiction written to cover all the talking points necessary to be a Democrat candidate for president,” he says.

If Stephen A. Smith was a true leader, he wouldn’t have been up there “preaching about the [COVID] vaccine and shaming people that wouldn't take the vaccine.”

“I need something more authentic than Stephen A. Smith,” says Whitlock.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.