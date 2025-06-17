Stephen Jackson AFFIRMS Karmelo Anthony and DESTROYS BIG3

BIG3 opening weekend has come and gone, but not without a tense — and memorable — altercation between players Stephen Jackson and Dwight Howard.

“This is BIG3 opening weekend. No one’s going to be surprised when we hear, ‘Hey, shots fired at a BIG3 basketball game.’ No one’s going to be surprised, no one. This is the culture, the atmosphere. This is what the BIG3 is producing,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says.

“A bunch of solid to good former NBA players that are in their late 30s, early 40s, that are still little babies and children who can’t play a basketball game without getting into a fight that spills into the stands,” he adds.

And Whitlock believes this attitude is not just reflected on the basketball court.

“Stephen Jackson’s 47 years old. He’s the host of the "All The Smoke" podcast. He came to increased fame because he was friends with George Floyd. Stephen Jackson loves to lean into the victimhood mentality, into the rap, anger, gangster rapper mentality. He’s not evolving,” Whitlock says.

“This is a plague, a mental plague,” he continues. “This has been going on now for 30-plus years. Affirm any and everything. Hey, Karmelo Anthony with a ‘K,’ you just stabbed another teenager, because he asked you to get up out of a seat in an area that you weren’t supposed to be in. Let’s affirm that. Let’s make up a fake narrative. Let’s all pretend, ‘Well, this kid feared for his life.’”

“He had no choice but to stab him,” he mocks. “Let’s start a GoFundMe or a GiveSendGo, and let’s send a million dollars, half-million dollars, to Karmelo Anthony and his family. Let’s affirm Karmelo Anthony’s behavior because everything has to be affirmed.”

“You can’t just affirm any and everything, and that’s what we’ve been doing in this society,” he adds.

