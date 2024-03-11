Taylor Swift helps Jason Kelce reach ‘New Heights’ in his retirement from the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has announced his retirement from the NFL.

While Kelce’s emotional departing speech centered around fatherhood, Jason Whitlock wonders if there’s more to the story than just hanging up the towel to be more present as a father.

“I love what he said, and I hope that it’s all authentic, but you know, he and his brother now have that ‘New Heights’ podcast that Taylor Swift has made a really, really big deal,” Whitlock says.

There are rumors that the brothers may get a $100 million deal for the podcast.

“I’m just wondering, is he able and is he willing to walk away from football because he’s developed this outstanding media career, and he doesn’t need to milk another year, two, or three out of football?” Whitlock asks.

Steve Kim doesn’t think it’s that complicated.

“He’s already had a long career, it’s not like it’s a truncated run here,” Kim tells Whitlock. “He spent over a decade, and plus he’s playing in the trenches, right in the belly of the beast at center. He may have just had enough physically.”

“I’ve heard from a lot of football players,” Kim continues, “that after a while, it’s not about the game. The body is beat down.”

Kim believes that Kelce likely falls into that camp.

“I do think he’s sincere,” Kim says. “If I take him at face value, which I will, he wants to now be a full-time father, he wants to make the Little League games, he wants to coach Pop Warner, he wants to go to the PTA meetings and you know, thumbs up to him for actually having the correct priorities.”

