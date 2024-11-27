The end of woke sports? Washington Redskins urged to bring back original logo

In 2020, following the death of George Floyd, the Washington Redskins underwent an uptick in pressure from woke sponsors, investors, and the public to drop both their name and logo. Apparently, it was racist.

In 2022, the NFL team finally bent the knee and rebranded as the Washington Commanders.

However, it’s looking like Trump’s victory may have inspired a reversal.

“The Washington Redskins are going to be the Washington Redskins again,” says Jason Whitlock excitedly. “Twenty-two days after the election of Donald Trump, and we have the official end of the woke sports era."

Apparently, “The Blackfeet chief and the people in Montana,” who the logo was actually honoring, are “all in support of re-establishing the Redskins logo,” says Whitlock, adding that “there’s even talk that the Commanders may revert back to their name,” as well.

“Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and I’m going to be giving thanks to the end of this era” and to the “end-dians,” who have “ended wokeness in sports,” he says.

However, when you come to the end of an era, especially one that’s been overwhelmingly negative, it’s always good to reflect back on what went wrong.

And that’s exactly what Jason is doing by reviewing the top 12 most woke moments in sports.

To hear the list, watch the episode above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.