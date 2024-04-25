Tom Brady just BASHED today's NFL players

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady doesn’t hold back on the field — or with his thoughts.

The former Patriots quarterback has some problems with the current state of the players in the NFL, telling all on a recent appearance on the podcast "DeepCut with VicBlends."

“I think the biggest problem with a lot of f****** kids these days, it’s all about them. Their brand, their social media, and then when it’s about me and then not about us, well, there’s no way to succeed as a team,” Brady said.

Brady went on to say that “the point of life” is “how do you help other people finish the race, not just you.”

Jason Whitlock couldn’t agree more.

“I love that Tom Brady, I miss that Tom Brady, I welcome him back to the NFL,” Whitlock says, who has an idea why Brady’s mindset is so different from the youths' mindset today.

“The reason Tom Brady thinks that life and sports are about uplifting your teammates and everybody around you,” Whitlock speculates, “is because his needs as a child were met. He had two devoted parents and an upbringing that he probably thought was tremendous and great.”

“What he’s looking at is a different generation of athletes whose needs weren’t met for either. Their families were torn apart, and their father wasn’t in the home, or their mother wasn’t in the home,” he adds.

Whitlock believes that creates a sense of entitlement in the younger generations.

“This previous generation is more selfish ‘cause they got a hole in their heart man,” he says.

