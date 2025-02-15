‘Transphobic’ accusations are back: Title IX ruling RUINS trans agenda

President Donald Trump has rolled back a Biden-era initiative through Title IX, giving athletic departments clarity on paying players and suggesting that schools don’t have to share money equally between men’s and women’s sports.

The move has outraged those on the left, who are calling it “trans hate.”

“Every single person who is about ‘protecting women’s sports’ should be speaking out against this; otherwise they’re outing themselves as a transphobe. There is no other way to read this. You either believe in women’s sports or you don’t. It’s not a convenience thing,” journalist Rachel Doerrie posted on X.

Doerrie wasn’t the only one, as Jemele Hill also chimed in.

“Can’t wait to see how many of those ‘protect women’s sports’ folks speak up about this. Or did they use up all their energy demonizing trans athletes?” Hill posted on X.

“So this is about trans athletes, according to these Jemele Hill types, and there’s some sort of hypocrisy among those of us that are like, ‘Hey, we don’t want little boys or little men participating in women’s sports; we want to protect that lane for women,’” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” comments, unamused.

“Now, if we don’t want to spend the exact same amount of money on a volleyball player who generates no money for the university, as opposed to the star quarterback who helps generate millions of dollars for the universities, we’re somehow out of line, out of step. We’re transphobic,” he continues.

“I don’t buy any of it. I’m not a big believer in Title IX. We’re forcing this whole deal of women into sports. They just don’t have the same amount of interest that men do, period. End of story,” he adds.

