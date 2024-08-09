Life Time Fitness ‘trans’ member finally BANNED: ‘Forced to play along with the delusions of the mentally ill’

Eris Discordia Montano is a 50-year-old divorced father of one, who decided to start identifying as a so-called “lesbian” — and began frequenting the women’s locker room at a St. Louis gym.

On July 29, Montano began parading around the indoor pool area in a royal-blue bikini, and showering, shaving, and doing his makeup inside the women’s locker room.

Allegedly, when he was confronted in the women’s room sauna by a member who said he shouldn’t be there, he tugged at his bikini top to show off his “breast” to prove that he was a woman.

The management at Life Time Fitness then defended its decision to allow Montano to undress, shower, and groom himself with women and children — while Montano posted threats to harm himself and others across social media, as well as photos of guns.

When Life Time Fitness reversed its decision and forcibly removed Monsanto from the club, he then drove to the woman’s house who complained. The woman’s husband, a former Marine, spotted him and locked his wife inside the bathroom, grabbed his gun, and positioned himself in the house ready to defend.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is horrified that it’s come to this point, but he knows how we did.

“We got here by pandering. We’ve made transvestites believe they have the right to undress, shower, and poop alongside women and children. We’ve elevated their expectations, which elevates their feelings of victimization, oppression, and anger,” Whitlock says.

“We’ve made transvestites expect to be treated like women. I’ve lived long enough. We didn’t used to do this. Plumbing was always the determining factor in bathroom usage. Bat and balls go here, mitts and gloves go there,” he continues.

“We’re being forced to play along with the delusions of the mentally ill,” he adds.

