Why Americans had to suffer before they could ‘Make America Great Again’

Over the past few years, Americans have gone through a mental and cultural revolution, and Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” believes it was a necessary one.

“Without the pain and suffering we went through the last four years, we wouldn’t be in position to make America great again,” Whitlock says.

“Everybody understands this. ... Those of us trying to lose weight, we know that every time we work out and exercise and push ourselves and go through that pain, that’s what benefits us. That’s what allows us to gain muscle and to improve ourselves,” he continues.

And through that improvement, Americans were able to stand up.

“It’s exactly what needed to happen in order for a lot of white men, black men, Hispanic men to say, ‘Hey, you can call me whatever you want, but I’m going to stand up for male leadership, I’m going to stand against these evil people that are forcing this transgenderism on kids, I’m going to stand up to the people that have made abortion the center of their entire political movement,” Whitlock says.

However, while what Americans have been through under a tyrannical Biden-Harris administration has been at times been brutal — for those imprisoned after January 6 or for protesting at abortion clinics, for those forced to vaccinate against their will or who lost their jobs for refusing it, and so much more — we’re not victims.

“None of us want to consider ourselves victims, because we’re not. We deserve the suffering that we went through because we’ve been so irresponsible that the left has been in position to do what they were doing because we were cowards,” Whitlock says.

“That suffering was necessary, and thank God, we got through it,” he continues, adding, “And now we’re on the other side, and we can receive the benefits for that suffering.”

