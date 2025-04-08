Whitlock: ‘Black pride’ TURNED Karmelo Anthony into George Floyd 2.0

On April 2, 2025, during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, a confrontation between two 17-year-old students, Karmelo Anthony from Centennial High School and Austin Metcalf from Memorial High School, turned deadly.

Anthony, who was sitting in the Memorial tent instead of his own team’s tent, was asked to leave by Metcalf. According to reports, Anthony refused and taunted Metcalf, saying, “Touch me and see what happens.” Metcalf then tried to physically remove Anthony from the tent, which resulted in Anthony pulling a knife out of his bag and stabbing him in the chest. Metcalf was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The horrific incident has sparked national outrage — with many arguing that Anthony acted out of self-defense. The “ Help Karmelo Official Fund” has already raised over $200,000 .

Jason Whitlock says, “This is a cut-and-dry case.”

“Two high school kids had a verbal dispute, and one kid stabbed another kid in the heart. This is murder, and this isn't controversial.”

All this support for Karmelo, he argues, is the same toxic “black pride” that fueled the George Floyd riots.

“Karmelo Anthony's defense team and these nongovernment organizations that seem dedicated to driving racial division — they're pumping out information over social media that is clouding up a cut-and-dry case, and it is trying to draw a lot of sympathy and change the narrative on what transpired,” says Jason.

The majority of the support Anthony is receiving is “not organic,” he says. It’s “bought and paid for by the defense team.”

“People are being paid; key influencers are being paid to pump out speculative, inaccurate information intended to change the narrative around this,” he explains.

All of a sudden, the narrative that “Austin Metcalf was bullying Karmelo Anthony” and that “Karmelo Anthony was just standing his ground” is actively working to replace the truth, which is that “a kid responded to what he perceived as disrespect with violence.”

Anthony’s disproportionate aggression, Jason argues, is typical in the black community.

“This is how young black kids treat each other in their own all-black communities. If they sense and see any disrespect, they respond hyper-aggressively and often violently,” he says.

The justification of such violence is a consequence of “racial idolatry."

“When you take pride in your race, now you start defending it no matter what, and that's how you end up with heroes and statues of George Floyd. That's how you end up with a GoFundMe for Karmelo Anthony,” says Jason.

To hear more of his analysis on the case, watch the clip above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.