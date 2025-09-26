Whitlock: Black students at Tennessee State University ATTACK white men

Charlie Kirk is no longer with us, but young men are continuing to fight for a healthy debate of ideas across the country — including a group of men who go by the name “Fearless Debaters.”

The men, clad in MAGA hats, set up debate tables on college campuses and invite those who disagree to have a conversation with them.

However, when they set up shop at Tennessee State University, they were met with very little peaceful debate and much more anger and childishness, as a group of black women descended upon their operation and began yelling and stealing their property.

But the college’s response didn’t address its students' behavior at all, but only the behavior of the white men in MAGA hats who attempted to have a conversation with the students.

“Today, a group of individuals unaffiliated with Tennessee State University appeared on campus without prior notice. In accordance with university policy, any demonstration or protest activity requires advance approval and permitting,” a statement from the university began.

“Campus police and staff responded promptly, and the individuals were escorted from university grounds without incident. At all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner,” the statement continued.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is shocked, as the students were not conducting themselves in “a professional and respectful manner” by any means.

“These guys set up a table and put a sign in front of it and put a microphone for people to debate them the way Charlie Kirk, Steven Crowder, they do this at white college campuses all the time,” Whitlock says.

“This is commonplace. But I guess if you’re white and want to debate Tennessee State students, you need a written permission. You need legal authority to do that,” he continues, noting that TSU is a publicly funded university.

As for the students behaving “respectfully,” Whitlock calls it “an insanity and a delusion that permeates a matriarchal-controlled culture.”

“To argue that these kids — who are stealing things that aren’t theirs, knocking over things that aren’t theirs, flipping people off, giving them the bird, shouting them down — ‘they acted professionally at all times.’ Are you kidding me?” He asks.

A follow up statement called the “Fearless Debaters” a “hostile group” who had the intention of disrupting, demeaning, and inciting fear at TSU.

“These students are so weak, according to their leaders, that their psychological safety is violated when white people disagree with them,” Whitlock says.

“You can’t build a properly functioning, well-organized society based on the matriarchy, founded in the matriarchy. Doesn’t matter what color the matriarchy is; it’s the matriarchy. It’s going to lean into drama and chaos. It’s going to lean into feelings,” he adds.

