Whitlock: Caitlin Clark is the monster that will destroy the NBA

When the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark — “the biggest star in American sports” — was asked to compete against Steph Curry in the NBA’s All-Star three-point contest, she declined.

The invitation was an attempt to revive the NBA’s All-Star weekend “that has lost virtually all of its appeal,” says Jason Whitlock, who thinks Clark’s decision was wise.

“Clark and her handlers smartly realized she shouldn't attach her brand to trying to resuscitate the NBA, which has turned into the Fyre Festival of basketball during the LeBron James-Adam Silver era,” he says.

Jason gives a recap of the NBA’s decline.

After a successful eight-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James, he argues, proved he was “turning toxic when he took his talents to the Miami Heat as a shortcut to win championships, [ushering] in the player empowerment movement.” The succession of Adam Silver as commissioner of the league coupled with James’ self-serving mentality created “a match made in basketball hell,” as Silver’s “weak leadership allowed the players to seize total control of the league.”

This combination normalized “jumping from team to team in search of championships,” “[popularized] load management and skipping games,” and encouraged a lukewarm approach to the All-Star Game.

Add to that the facts that James involved himself in left-wing politics and that many of the league’s best players are now foreigners, and it’s no surprise that the NBA has become “a shell of what it was during the Jordan-Magic-Bird-David Stern era,” says Jason.

“Adam Silver wants to give up on the American market and chase foreign relevance and television contracts; the NBA wants to be a streaming service league,” he opines. Inviting Clark to participate in the All-Star weekend, which is essentially “a traveling three-day Lollapalooza for rappers, weed smokers, and sex workers,” was “a desperate attempt to appease American sports fans.”

Some may argue that because the NBA has financed the “money-losing WNBA for nearly 30 years,” Clark owes the league. But Jason says rejection is exactly what Silver deserves after “financing feminism.”

“You created Frankenstein. The WNBA and its players feel zero obligation to help the NBA. Feminists are not builders; they're not providers; they feel no obligation to help men,” he says. “Why would Clark feel obligated to help a league or a bunch of men who destroyed themselves by empowering the matriarchy?”

To hear more of Jason’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.