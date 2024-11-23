Whitlock EXPOSES the Clinton family & how they ruined America

“In Sicily, women are more dangerous than shotguns.”

This famous line from “The Godfather” (1972) reminds Jason Whitlock of a different kind of mafia.

“In politics, the Clintons are more dangerous than shotguns,” he says. “That's why Donald Trump had to take Hillary Clinton out to end the Clinton dynasty, the Clinton crime family.”

And while Hillary’s hopes of being president of the United States were crushed in 2016, the Clintons still hold untold power in the White House.

If Donald Trump really wants to “drain the swamp” as he’s promised, “the Clintons have to go down,” says Jason, adding that there are plenty of other establishment Democrats and Republicans (like Mitch McConnell) who also need to go.

“Thank God someone took on this job. It's an ugly, ugly job,” he says. “Somebody had to step up and be the Godfather and do the dirty work — the work no one else wants to do.”

“[Michael Corleone] was trying to get his family up and out of the crime business and had to do some dastardly things to make it happen. ... That's what we're witnessing here with Donald Trump,” he adds.

