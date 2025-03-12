Whitlock: Viral high school track assault EXPOSES black secular culture

Last week, during Virginia’s indoor track and field state championships, Alaila Everett, a relay runner from Portsmouth, reportedly gave her competitor, Kaelen Tucker of Lynchburg, a concussion when she hit her in the back of the head with a baton mid-race. The blow was enough for Tucker to fall off the track and out of the race entirely.

Everett, in a tearful interview with WSET-TV, claimed the incident was an accident. “I can admit from the video, it does look purposeful, but I know my intentions, and I would never hit somebody on purpose,” she sobbed.

Her relay team was nonetheless disqualified for "contact interference.”

Now she’s claiming to be the victim.

Jason Whitlock dives into the scandal.

“It’s hard to watch,” Jason says of the video capturing the incident.

“That's someone that doesn't want to take accountability for what she did.”

Everett, he says, was probably not raised in a Christian household where she was taught about her sin nature. Her claims that it was an accident when the tape clearly shows intention is evidence of this.

“The reason why I don't engage in that sort of behavior is because I know I'm capable of it,” Jason says, “and so there has to be a realization that ‘hey, I'm fallen, and my nature is sinful, and without submitting to Jesus Christ, a Lord and Savior, my nature will get the best of me, and I will do things that repulse me, repulse others.”

“There is a penalty for walking away from biblical values and creating a secular culture,” he explains.

“There's a demographic of black Americans that think they're following Jesus Christ, and they're not. They're following feminism; they're following their feelings, and so there is a reason why these types of videos keep popping up,” he adds, noting that he feels called to speak on this, as he’s part of the black community.

“If she were in her right mind, discipled by parents who have submitted themselves to Jesus Christ, they would have demanded that their daughter go on TV and say, ‘Holy cow, I lost control of myself; I'm so sorry; what can I do to make retribution?”’

