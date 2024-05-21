Why Diddy’s apology shows he has no remorse for attacking Cassie Ventura

Days after the release of surveillance video showing Diddy violently attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, the hip-hop icon took to social media to apologize.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you got to do that,” Diddy began in a video posted to social media. “I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

“I was disgusted then when I did it; I’m disgusted now,” he added.

Diddy then claimed he’s sought professional help through therapy and rehab and asked “God for his mercy and grace.”

“I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” he concluded.

Host of “Fearless" Jason Whitlock believes the apology was completely empty.

“Very weak; very insincere; very self-preservatory ... very disingenuous. It was all damage control. There’s no true sorrow; there’s no true repentance,” Whitlock explains, adding, “Diddy is obviously copping and apologizing because the tape came out.”

“The man has denied these allegations for years, said it did not happen for years. And now that the tape has been released, he’s been, ‘Well, I can’t lie and say it didn’t happen so let me go out here and put my sad face on and pretend like I’m sorry and issue an insincere apology,’” Whitlock continues.

Considering how much is going on and has been revealed lately about rappers and the rap industry itself, Diddy should be going even deeper with his apology.

“If Diddy’s interests were truly about making amends with the American people and trying to salvage his ability to live in America as a free man, he would become a whistleblower on hip-hop,” Whitlock says.

Not only that, but Diddy has recently come under fire — and was even raided — for his alleged role in a sex trafficking organization.

“We’ve all been sitting around waiting for Diddy to get arrested. It has not happened, and it speaks to probably the level of dirt he has on other high-profile celebrities, politicians, influencers,” Whitlock says, adding, “They’re not ready to lock up Diddy. He might very well actually get away with this."

