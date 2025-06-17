Will Smith releases CRINGE music video

Will Smith has made a shocking and mostly well-received return to hip-hop — but the music video for his song “Pretty Girls” has been mocked relentlessly — and BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle isn’t planning to spare Smith’s feelings, either.

In the video, which features different women of all colors and sizes, Smith raps, “Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, lemon / Alright, f**k it, I like women / There it is, truth about me.”

"I'm 'bout to do some investing / I spend it on you and your bestie / You and your twin on a jet-ski / I'll change your life if you let me,” is another verse.

“To see this 56-year-old man dancing around saying he likes pretty girls,” Michelle tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock, “the video starts out with him on a therapist couch kind of admitting that he has this problem and this obsession, and I just don’t buy it.”

“So for me, I don’t like the song simply because it doesn’t seem authentic. If he had said, ‘I like pretty people,’ then I would feel like he was being a little bit more authentic, but just to act as if he has this obsession with women, and you know, he can’t help himself, it just felt forced to me,” she continues.

“Couldn’t he just be trying to speak it into existence,” Whitlock counters, saying it reminds him of another video.

“There’s a black dude at a church that’s screaming, ‘I like girls!’” Whitlock recalls. “He’s like rebuking his homosexuality. It’s one of the funniest videos I’ve ever seen.”

