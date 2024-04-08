'You can’t make this stuff up' – March Madness inspires Kamala Harris’ dumbest comment to date

Neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris is known for strong rhetoric. In fact, both continuously commit blunder after blunder. But at least Biden can blame the fact that he’s ancient for his long list of gaffes. Harris has no such excuse.

While the VP has said some incredibly stupid things throughout her term, her recent comment about women’s basketball tops the list of the most ignorant things she’s ever uttered.

Jason Whitlock plays a clip of Harris’ “history lesson” on the women’s NCAA tournament.

“A bit of a history lesson. Do you know that the women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022?” Harris said. “We love March Madness, and even just now allowing the women to have brackets and what that does to encourage people to talk more about the women's teams, to watch them.”

“Now, they're being covered, you know? And this is the reality: People used to say, ‘Oh, women's sports — who's interested?’ Well, if you can't see it, you won't be, but when you see it, you realize, ‘Oh, we're talking about star athletes who are incredibly gifted,'” she continued.

“You can't make this stuff up,” says Jason, who has a translation for Harris’ ignorant history lesson.

“I know the mistake she made here, and I’m being dead serious. What she wanted to say was ... 'Women weren’t allowed to have penises until just a couple of years ago. Lia Thomas, the Penn swimmer, was the first woman with a penis, and it wasn't allowed by the NCAA until 2022.' That's what she meant to say,” he tells Steve Kim.

“If this administration up top was a movie, it’d be ‘Dumb and Dumber,’” sighs Steve.

To see the footage of Kamala “history lesson,” watch the clip below.

