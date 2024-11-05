Make America ‘Cowboy’ Again: ‘Yellowstone’ star wants Americans to get out and VOTE

A true cowboy takes his hat off before dinner, in honor of the meal before him and the people who have provided it.

Forrie J. Smith from the hit show “Yellowstone” is one of these true blue cowboys with deep rancher roots, and he has some serious wisdom to impart to Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Podcast” — as well as the rest of the country.

When Smith was a kid, he helped his grandfather take care of their cattle. However, he wasn’t so sure what the point of it all was.

“He looks at me with, ‘Well, son, we’re helping feed America. We’re helping feed our country,’ and that’s kind of the cowboy culture right there,” he tells Glenn. “We’re helping feed our country, we’re maintaining the grass and rotating our pasture to keep everything right.”

While there’s no doubt there’s an incredibly important purpose to the jobs of ranchers and farmers, the government has repeatedly attempted to hurt them through absurd rules and regulations — and it’s only getting worse.

“Another thing, Glenn, that really gets me is the cow farts,” Smith says. “We used to have 60 million buffalo and no telling how many elk running across the plains.”

“And they were farting animals,” Glenn laughs, though he notes that bison aren’t just good for farts. “There are no pure bison except in Yellowstone, and it’s my understanding that they sometimes thin the herd, and they just kill them instead of giving them to ranches so we can have pure-bred buffalo. The only pure buffalo or bison is owned by the government.”

“All of these people going hungry,” Smith says, disturbed. “It’s about one of the best meats you can eat.”

Not only is the government cracking down on meat born, raised, and butchered in the United States, but more of our meat is now coming from outside the country.

“30% of our beef now comes out of Brazil,” Smith explains. “We don’t know what has been done to it, you know, what did they inject in it before it got butchered, how are they butchering it, we have no clue.”

But it’s not just the agriculture industry that has Smith worried.

“I’m really scared of what’s going to happen after the election,” he tells Glenn. “I get around the country a lot more than I used to, and I’m meeting a lot of people and I talk to them about voting. And they’re like, ‘I ain't voting any more; I’m just buying more bullets.’”

“That’s one of the things that’s wrong with this country right now, is people don’t stand up. We just keep getting along,” he continues, adding, “I just want to spread that feeling: ‘Hey, we’re Americans.'”

