‘Brilliance’ — Mark Levin praises Syrian activist who eviscerated 6 Muslim countries for complicity in Gaza war

On March 3, 2025, at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Rawan Osman, a Syrian activist, tore into six Muslim countries over the war in Gaza in a 90-second speech that left even Mark Levin astonished.

“It's a minute and a half of genius, of guts, of courage,” he says. “They put a warrant on her head, there's no question about it.”

Osman, who was there with UN Watch, a nonprofit that calls out UN hypocrisy, boldly stared diplomats from Qatar, Iran, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria in the face while she ripped into their respective countries for their complicity in the Gaza war.

“My name is Rawan Osman. I'm half Syrian, half Lebanese. Since October 7, I visited Israel nine times, and I want to testify before God and you, Israel is not the problem,” she began.

“Last week, Israel buried Shiri Bibas with her children, Ariel and Kfir. Hamas said they had been arrested. Forensic reports show they were choked to death in Gaza, but many who point fingers at Israel might do better to look in the mirror.”

Then, she took aim at each country for its specific role in the war.

“I ask Qatar: Why didn’t you arrest the Hamas chiefs in Doha and demand release of the hostages? Why did you finance terror?”

“I ask Iran: Why do you send billions to Hamas and Hezbollah instead of liberating your own people who are suffering oppression and poverty?”

“Egypt, you charged Gazans thousands of dollars to escape the war. How can you lecture about the morality of displacing Gazans?”

“Jordan, why have you refused to accept any Gazans? Are they not your own people?”

“Lebanon, instead of discussing Hezbollah’s political role, ban the party.”

“Syria, if the new president is sincere about his transformation, I ask him to return the body of Eli Cohen. It’s been six decades. Allow his wife to bury him before she dies. Hamas abuses dead bodies.”

“Be a better Arab; be a better Muslim,” she concluded.

“Brilliance,” says Levin.

To see the footage of Osman’s blistering takedown and hear more of Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

