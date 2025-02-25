Mark Levin finds the PERFECT quote to capture the swamp

The left, crying about democracy being at stake, is doing whatever it can to thwart Donald Trump’s agenda by attacking Elon Musk and the DOGE.

Liberals may say that what Trump is doing is unconstitutional, but Mark Levin knows the truth: Donald Trump “has a right to run the executive branch,” including matters of employees and spending, however he sees fit.

“He doesn't have an obligation to give a rubber stamp to what the prior administration did with discretionary spending; he doesn't have an obligation to keep every single employee that he inherits when he comes into office,” he says.

Regardless, the swamp is employing lower courts to wage lawfare against President Trump in an effort to tangle his MAGA agenda up in lawsuits, thereby stopping, or at least slowing, the mandate.

However, “The courts don't have the power to run the executive branch,” says Levin, calling the notion “a clear violation of separation of powers.”

So if these “unelected judges, who are all lawyers,” can’t constitutionally stop the president from fulfilling his fundamental duties, what’s this all about?

Well, what it really comes down to is survival. The swamp is not going down without a fight.

Donald Trump ran on the promise to shrink the size of government and to root out bureaucratic corruption. While the people cheer (this is what they’ve long wanted), Democrats spiral into panic, Levin explains.

“This fraudulent spending, these missing monies, the corruption, the grift — this is what they've created,” he says.

Nothing captures the Democrats better, he says, than the following quote from French economist Frédéric Bastiat: “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.”

Levin then explains how the deep-state politicians and bureaucrats have made plunder their way of life. They’ve created a legal system for it via radically left-wing activist judges and a moral code that glorifies it via the government-subsidized media.

So the swamp may cry that “democracy is at stake,” but in truth, the only thing that’s at stake is the swamp’s way of life.

To hear more of Levin’s analysis, watch the clip above.

