Mark Levin 'lays out the facts' of Trump’s shooter

Mark Levin, although disturbed by Trump’s near assassination, wasn’t shocked at the attempt on the former president’s life.

“What do the media think is going to happen when they keep calling Donald Trump Hitler? When individual hosts so pathetically, egotistically say, ‘I fear for my liberty if Donald Trump is elected; I fear that he will throw me in prison’?” he asks.

What he is shocked by, however, is the unbelievable circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt.

“How the hell does a guy,” who has “not even [a] military background” or “law enforcement background” mange to “get access to a building which is a staging ground for local police and Special Ops” carrying something as big as a rifle? Mark asks, perplexed.



“How does he sit on that roof, then lie down, get in position, [while] the audience is screaming, ‘He's got a gun! He's got a gun!’?”

“I'm not blaming anyone yet; I'm laying out the facts as we know them,” he says.

