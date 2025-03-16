Mark Levin praises Stephen A. Smith for dismantling Joy Behar’s anti-Trump lies

Despite the fact that sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has historically leaned Democrat, he’s still a friend of Mark Levin’s.

“He's not a radical; he's not a leftist. I know him; he's a friend of mine,” says Levin, recounting the charming way in which Smith approached him 20 years ago to tell him how much Smith loved his radio program.

While they disagree on certain issues, Levin appreciates Smith’s efforts to explain to the Democrat Party — “a party of non-reality” — why it’s losing support from every demographic.

Levin plays a recent clip of Smith’s conversation with “The View’s” Joy Behar, during which he tastefully dismantled the radical leftist’s anti-Trump narrative.

“So Trump's only been in office for six weeks. Seems like six years, doesn't it? And he's been going around with his cronies touting his so-called landslide and blowout win, but he won the popular vote by 1.5%, one of the smallest ever, and he won the general election by less than 50%, so what kind of mandate is this, really?” Behar began.

“It is a mandate, and I’m gonna explain why. And I don’t mind the question, but let me be very clear. I’m no supporter of Trump. I’m a supporter of truth and the facts, and here’s the facts: The man won every swing state; he increased in terms of his voter turnout and his favor from the standpoint of blacks, Latinos, and young voters; he increased his numbers in that regard from 2020; 89% of the counties shifted to the right. That's a mandate,” Smith corrected, noting that in the last election, Republicans won the popular vote for the first time in 20 years.

“I don't understand how people can look at that and say there's no mandate,” he reiterated.

“Do you think those groups — the black voters, the Latino voters, and the others that you mentioned — are they going to regret it soon?” Behar countered.

“Possibly. I don’t like what I’m seeing from Trump … but in the end, what it comes down to is this: The American people, in their eyes, it wasn’t about him. They were voting against what the Democrats were throwing in their direction,” Smith said.

Levin says he doesn’t necessarily agree with Smith’s last point — that the American people voted for Trump mainly because they couldn’t get behind the Democrat agenda.

“People voted for Trump, I think, more than not, but of course we voted against the Democrats too, because they're crazy bastards,” he says, noting that Trump ran on “common sense,” which is really what conservatism is rooted in.

To hear more of his commentary on Smith and Behar’s conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.