Pro-Palestinian protesters wear yellow stars to Holocaust memorial march at Auschwitz

During Holocaust Remembrance Week’s March of the Living, pro-Palestinian protestors disrupted a remembrance march to honor the victims of Nazi atrocities at the site of the Auschwitz concentration camps.

The demonstrators chanted slogans, displayed Palestinian banners and flags that said “stop genocide,” and some wore yellow stars that appeared to resemble the ones Nazi authorities forced Jews to wear after the German invasion of Poland in 1939.

“Nothing is sacred anymore,” Mark Levin says, disgusted. “Israel is defending itself, and it is a constant defense. They’re attacked, they defend themselves. They’re attacked, they defend themselves.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden asked them to stand down.

Levin says this “sends a massive propaganda message throughout the world.”

That message being that “it’s okay to slaughter Israelis and Jews. In the end, you’ll survive — particularly if you’re leading these efforts. In fact, the United States will come to your defense.”

“As long as Joe Biden’s in the Oval Office and Blinken is Secretary of State. Indeed, they’re funding Iran, which is funding the terrorists. Indeed, they’re funding Iran’s nuclear program, which is aimed at us. So, just keep at it, and so they’re keeping at it.”

Now, Levin says, “anti-Semitism is spreading all over the world, and in the United States because we imported people into this country who hate us.”

