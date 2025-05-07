VIDEO: Washington State junior brutally assaulted for wearing MAGA hat

The left — the party of rainbows, inclusivity, and tolerance — is ironically also the party of violence and riots.

Nowhere is this better illustrated than on college campuses, which have become woke indoctrination mills.

The days of “academic freedom and knowledge and learning and the competition of ideas” are over, says Mark Levin. Today, “if you have a minority opinion, and I mean intellectually or ideologically, you are in the crosshairs.”

Take Washington State University junior Jay Sani, who was assaulted for wearing his MAGA hat on campus earlier this year, as an example. Levin plays the surveillance footage capturing Sani being brutally kicked and punched by two men identified as Patrick Mahoney and Gerald Hoff.

Sani claims he had never met Hoff, a WSU student and research assistant, before the attack. Mahoney, however, was someone he’d encountered on campus numerous times. Sani is a Republican activist who volunteers with conservative groups, while Mahoney was a graduate student and political science instructor, notorious for his far-left activism — including his regular attendance at pro-Palestine protests, his strong ties to the Democratic Socialists of America, his affiliation with progressive pro-labor groups, and his frequent praising of the Communist Party.

When police detained both alleged perpetrators shortly after the assault, they downplayed their actions and even tried to blame Sani, who had bruises and scrapes all over his body. Thankfully, police didn’t buy their story.

Both were arrested and charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor assault and fired from their campus duties. Mahoney and Hoff are now scheduled to appear in court in late May 2025.

Meanwhile, Sani has continued to boldly wear his MAGA hat and promote conservative values on campus.

This story, Levin says, is just further proof that it’s the left that’s “violent” and “riotous.”

To see the footage of the assault on Jay Sani, watch the clip above.

