France is burning — exactly as Nick Freitas warned in his documentary ‘The Immigration Crisis That Will Destroy the West’

Over the weekend, France saw some of its worst urban riots in years — the exact kind of unrest BlazeTV host Nick Freitas warned about in his recent documentary, “The Immigration Crisis That Will Destroy the West.”

The documentary — which you can watch on BlazeTV.com (with a seven-day free trial) — premiered on September 17, the same day France began its downward spiral into protests and riots that culminated in this past weekend’s destruction.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands marched nationwide in the latest escalation of what the media has framed as a month-long student-led protest movement over poor school conditions. It began in mid-September and has continued with ongoing school blockades, multiple national days of action, and thousands of arrests.

Blaze News’ reporting points to a sharper picture. The unrest that began in migrant-heavy suburbs quickly became an alliance between far-left organizers and immigrant communities, turning demonstrations into ethnic riots marked by assaults on police, widespread looting, and the deliberate destruction of historic sites.

In many cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Limoges, Bordeaux, and Rennes, among others, groups of masked, often black-clad protesters clashed with police, set fires, and ransacked businesses.

In Limoges, the historic 143-year-old town hall — a 19th-century neo-Renaissance building — was set on fire and largely destroyed, with its roof and clock tower collapsing in flames. Lyon’s tourist office was torched; Marseille’s city hall was stormed and graffitied; and in Bordeaux, a masked mob invaded and ransacked the prefect’s residence.

Although 60,000 police and security personnel were mobilized across the country, they proved unable to restore order in multiple cities.

French President Emmanuel Macron blamed the chaos on the “French people.” In a national address on Sunday, he asked, “How can French people do this to France?”

President Trump, however, rejected this framing. On Sunday, he wrote on Truth Social : “France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!”

Freitas had a similar warning in his documentary: “The question before us is, will we do what is necessary? Because the hour is late, and for some parts of the West, it may be too late.”

After this weekend, it seems France may be one of those parts.

In “The Immigration Crisis That Will Destroy the West,” Freitas examines how decades of mass migration have utterly hollowed out Britain’s centuries of rich history and culture — and why that trajectory is a warning for the rest of the West. Watch it now on BlazeTV.com with a seven-day free trial.

