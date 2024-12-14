Jamie Foxx breaks his silence about stroke recovery and Diddy rumors in Netflix special

In his new Netflix special “What Happened Was…” that just debuted on December 10, actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx hit on a number of buzzworthy topics, including his vow to never date white women again, his alleged involvement with Diddy, and the mysterious stroke that nearly took his life in 2023.

Back in October, celebrity bodyguard Big Homie .CC told Cam Capone News that Foxx’s hospitalization back in April 2023, which was reported as a stroke, was actually the result of Diddy poisoning him .

“Well, I know [Diddy] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. I know that’s a fact,” the bodyguard said in the interview.

However, during Foxx’s special, he denied this.

“The internet said Puffy tried to kill me. I know what you’re thinking, did he?” Foxx quipped. “Hell, nah n****, I left those parties early. I was out by 9, n****, something don’t look right, n****. It’s slippery in here.”

As for his stroke, Foxx admitted, “We still don’t know exactly what happened to me.”

