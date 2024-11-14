Liberal women have a plan to get revenge on Trump, and we 100% support them

To be expected, the feminists are not excited about Trump’s return to the White House. So they’ve devised a plan to exact their revenge: They’re going to adopt draconian celibacy while he’s in office.

Many of them are taking the sex strike a step further by intentionally making themselves look unattractive by shaving their heads.

So liberal women self-punishing and vowing to not procreate? Now that’s what the “Normal World” cast calls “SUCCESS!”





Dave Landau plays a montage of different videos that have gone viral on social media of women joining the “4B” movement. On camera, they shave their heads and pledge to avoid men altogether as retribution for Kamala Harris not winning the presidency and enshrining abortion in the Constitution.

To be fair, however, these women didn’t invent the 4B movement. In fact, the movement started roughly a decade ago in South Korea when a group of feminists devised a plan to fight the patriarchy by living by a set of 4 “no’s” — no sex with men, no procreation, no marriage, and no dating men. However, the movement was part of the backlash of the “spycam” epidemic, in which many South Korean women were secretly being filmed during sex. Violence against women is also remarkably high in the country.

American women apparently thought Trump’s victory was equivalent to the plight of South Korean women, so they brought the 4B movement here. In some ways, they’re taking the already extreme lifestyle to even greater heights with some women encouraging others to divorce their husbands.

However, the majority of them are just vowing to be unattractive and celibate because if they get pregnant, then they will be unable to get an abortion due Trump’s nationwide abortion ban.

Except that’s not happening and abortion access will remain the exact same it’s been since the overturning of Roe v. Wade pushed the issue back to the states.

“You can go to one of the 48 states that still allows abortion,” laughs Dave, pointing out the idiocy of the movement.

