3I/ATLAS: Why are ‘scientists’ desperate to deny intelligent aliens could exist?

The Manhattan-size comet known as 3I/ATLAS that flew eerily close to the sun as well as several other planets has ignited a spirited debate surrounding the comet’s true meaning — with some pointing out that it could be an extraterrestrial spacecraft.

And Harvard’s renowned astrophysicist Avi Loeb is among them, proposing a 40% chance that alien technology hides inside the mysterious comet.

“Do you believe that, with what we’ve seen from 3I/ATLAS, that there is a chance that life form is on it, whether the life form is dead or alive?” BlazeTV contributor Jeff Fisher asks Loeb on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“It’s possible,” Loeb responds. “It’s possible that life was delivered to the solar system from outside. We just don’t know, you know, and scientists are very good at pretending to be the adults in the room saying, ‘You know, that’s what we think,’ but the point is, you know, nature is much more imaginative than we are.”

“And the best way to learn is to observe and study whatever nature delivers to our backyard. And the thing about a visitor from outside the solar system or that comes to our backyard is, you know, that it’s a new risk that nobody considered before,” he continues.

“And why is it, do you think, that other scientists are so reluctant to admit the possibility that this is alien tech or that there’s alien tech out there?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray asks. “I mean, it’s a massive universe, and certainly there’s life in it other than us.”

“Well, I think, first, they are quite arrogant in thinking that there is nothing as intelligent as we are, and that includes not only scientists but other people” Loeb responds.

“I think it’s arrogant to believe that because most of the stars, you know, formed before the sun by billions of years, and there are 100 billion stars. So just thinking that we are the smartest in the class of intelligent civilization is really arrogant. Makes no sense,” he continues.

“And, you know, one way to find them is not by waiting for a phone call like we did for 60 years waiting for a radio signal," he says. "Instead, let’s just check our backyard."

