Twitter dubs Trump 'the FIRST black president' after failed assassination

Former President Donald Trump may be a white man, but that hasn’t stopped accounts on X from calling him “the first black president.”

In several viral memes, it’s pointed out that because he’s been shot, has three “baby mamas,” and has 34 felonies, he’s the first real black president.

“I saw multiple videos from several ‘brothers’ in the hood over the weekend,” Jeffy tells Pat Gray and Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

He recalls those "brothers" saying, “Just come to the hood and get yourself some brothers and tell them to wear a specific colored shirt on whatever day you want them there, and then they’ll guard you better than that.”

But it doesn't end there — even rapper 50 Cent started going viral after the failed assassination attempt.

"Trump gets shot and now I'm trending," 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, posted on X on Saturday. The viral meme features Trump's face on 50 Cent's 2003 album cover.

In the hit song, Jackson, who survived getting shot nine times in 2000, raps: "Many men wish death upon me / Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can't see / I'm tryin' to be what I'm destined to be / And n****s tryin' to take my life away."

50 Cent then rapped an updated version of the song in front of a giant image of his "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" album cover turned viral meme in a video that’s now gone even more viral on X.

“It’s good,” Gray laughs.

