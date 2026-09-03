51% chance Democrats sweep House and Senate — and it’s the Republicans' fault

Just months after lawmakers claimed they had a spending deal in place, Congress is once again racing toward a potential government shutdown.

Facing a September 30 deadline, legislators are scrambling to pass yet another continuing resolution rather than a full budget — and BlazeTV host Pat Gray is sick of the never-ending dysfunction.

“Congress is working on a stop-gap spending bill that would get us to December,” executive producer Keith Malinak comments.

“They’re talking about just getting to December,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray adds. “This is all so unacceptable. And then we wonder why Republicans are in danger of losing their majority, because they can’t get anything done.”

“Pass a budget for the love of heaven so we don’t have to go through this every month. But they won’t. And they don’t. And we don’t expect it anymore. We expect this continual fight on the continuing resolution,” he continues.

“It’s insane. This is no way to run the largest economy on earth,” he adds.

And with a government this dysfunctional, it’s no wonder that Polymarket is predicting a Democrat sweep of the House and Senate.

It predicts a 51% chance of Democrats winning both the House and Senate and a 36% chance of Republicans winning the Senate and losing the House.

“They’re not always right,” Jeff Fisher comments.

“I’m with Jeffy,” Keith Malinak adds.

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