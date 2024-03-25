'Apocalypse Now'? Solar eclipse, 'Devil Comet' & Red Heifer prophecy

On April 8, parts of the United States will experience a total eclipse — and a projected million people will travel to Texas alone to witness the state as it descends into total blackness.

While many are excited to see the celestial event of a lifetime, the blackout could also affect how much solar power is generated.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is lightly sounding the alarm, saying the phenomenon will affect solar energy production in Texas as the eclipse passes from the southwest to the northeast.

Texas is the second-largest producer of solar energy after California, harvesting 6% of its electricity from solar energy.

Keith, Jeffy, and Kris Cruz remind Pat Gray that this eclipse, its energy consequences, and the April 8 “devil comet” could be a sign of the “end times.”

The comet’s real name is 12P/Pons-Brooks, but it was given the nickname “devil comet” for its horn-shaped celestial body.

“That feels very apocalyptic,” Keith says while Gray notes that there’s a lot going on in the world that can be taken as “signs,” making this idea feel not too far-fetched.

One of these signs is the Red Heifer prophecy, which is the belief by some Jews and Christians that Texas red heifers are the key to rebuilding a Jewish temple in Jerusalem.

In addition, while recently listing the motives for the October 7 attack on Israel, a Hamas spokesman accused Jews of “bringing red cows” to the Holy Land.

“Signs of the apocalypse,” Gray says.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.