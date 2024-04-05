Atheist Richard Dawkins now labels himself a 'cultural Christian': Here's why

Famous atheist Richard Dawkins has spent years criticizing religion, but in a recent interview, Dawkins told Rachel Johnson of LBC, “I count myself a cultural Christian.”

“I love hymns and Christmas carols, and I sort of feel at home in the Christian ethos. If I had to choose between Christianity and Islam, I choose Christianity every single time,” Dawkins continued.

He explained his reason being that Christianity is a “fundamentally decent religion” while “Islam is not.”

When questioned on this belief, he responded that the Quran is fundamentally hostile to women and gays, and he likes “to live in a culturally Christian country,” although he doesn’t “believe a single word of the Christian faith.”

Pat Gray is shocked.

“That seems like a shift in his ethos, if you will,” he says.

“I will say, cultural Christianity from Richard Dawkins [is] pretty interesting. You know why? Because he has seen the decay of society and civilization, that’s why. He sees our very civilization crumbling around us and what keeps it together,” Gray adds.

America was founded on Christian values, and Dawkins is recognizing what happens when the masses reject those values.

“Once you’ve built your foundation on those principles and then people start taking a jackhammer to it, something bad is going to happen. And he understands that now,” Gray says.

