BBC host tries to shame Guyana president about climate change and gets utterly STEAMROLLED

Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali didn’t hesitate to shut down BBC journalist Stephen Sackur when he attempted to bait the head of state into climate change apologetics.

“Over the next decade, two decades, it is expected that there will be $150 billion worth of oil and gas extracted off your coast,” Sackur began. “That means, according to many experts, more than two billion tons of carbon emissions will come from your seabed from those reserves and be released into the atmosphere. I don’t know if you, as a head of state, went to the …”

But Ali interjected before he could finish.

“Let me stop you right there,” he fired back. “Do you know that Guyana has [had] a forest forever that is the size of England and Scotland combined – a forest that stores 19.5 gigatons of carbon, a forest that we have kept alive?”

“Does that give you the right to release all of this carbon?” Sackur asked.

“Does that give you the right to lecture us on climate change?” Ali said, finger pointed directly at the interviewer. “I’m going to lecture you on climate change because we have kept this forest alive that stores 19.5 gigatons of carbon that you enjoy, that the world enjoys, that you don't pay us for, that you don't value.”

“Guess what: We have the lowest deforestation rate in the world. And guess what: Even with our greatest exploration of the oil and gas resource we have now, we will still be net zero,” he continued.

“This is the hypocrisy that exists in the world. The world in the last 50 years has lost 65% of all its biodiversity; we have kept our biodiversity. Are you valuing it? Are you ready to pay for it? When is the developed world going to pay for it? … Or are you in the pockets of those who have damaged the environment … of those who destroyed the environment through the Industrial Revolution and are now lecturing us?”

Pat Gray relishes Ali’s tirade.

“He just beat the crap out of [Sackur],” he says. “What do you suggest we do for energy in Guyana? Are we going to switch our economy to solar and wind here in a developing nation? Is that what you want, Mr. BBC broadcaster – you want our people to starve? ... What do you want here from the third world?”

“That guy was awesome – spitting fire,” adds Keith Malinak.

To hear President Ali make mincemeat of yet another climate apologist, watch the clip below.

