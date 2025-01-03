White House insider spills the tea on Biden’s cognitive decline in undercover report: 'He’ll be dead in a year'

Remember when the media and White House officials gaslit and shamed us for questioning President Biden’s cognitive state? Remember when they claimed that the videos of Biden stumbling over his words and misspeaking were deep fakes?

Well, according to undercover reporting, certain key members of the Biden administration were fully aware of his cognitive decline well before it became evident to the public, and yet they continued to portray a false narrative of stability and competence.

Pat Gray plays an Instagram reel recently posted by O’Keefe Media Group that exposes Henry Appel, a National Security adviser in the Biden administration, spilling the tea on an undercover camera.

“Well, here’s some tea. Joe Biden is, like, dead. Not literally. Like, he, like, can’t say a sentence. He’s, like, really, like progressed in his old age. Everybody recognizes it. I can’t believe it wasn’t a bigger scandal earlier,” Appel said. “He’ll be dead in a year.”

Appel then went on to describe a time when Biden, who was at the time traveling overseas, called his office asking for NSC adviser Jake Sullivan. Appel had to explain to the president that Sullivan was traveling on the same trip with Biden.

Appel’s admission highlights the deep disregard for transparency and accountability at the highest levels of government.

