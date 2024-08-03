Kamala’s desperate for the black vote — but she might be LOSING it

Kamala Harris’ left-wing propaganda tools, like being labeled a “brat” to secure votes in the 2024 presidential election, might be reflecting well in the polls — but it may not be working as well as we’re all being told.

Specifically regarding the black vote.

In a recent New York Times/Siena poll, it shows Kamala losing five points among black voters to Trump.

And this was reflected perfectly in a recent MSNBC segment.

“How many of you know a black man who has expressed to you that they’re committed to voting for Donald Trump?” an MSNBC reporter asked a panel of black, male voters.

All four of the men on the panel raised their hands.

“For the brothers who have told you that, or said that to you, has the emergence of Kamala Harris changed that for those brothers?” he asked before all four men shook their heads and said no.

Keith Malinak and Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are thoroughly entertained.

“It seems like things didn’t go as planned,” Gray comments.

“He had two questions there, and both of them backfired brilliantly,” Malinak laughs.

While Harris might not be doing as well with black voters as she planned, that’s not stopping her from trying extremely hard to get them back — which she made clear when she held a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, where Megan Thee Stallion twerked on stage.

“Kamala spoke after, and people were leaving,” Malinak explains, adding, “If you’re the Kamala people, you put Kamala out there first. ‘You stick around for that speech, then we’ll give you the free concert.’”

